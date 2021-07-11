Brenda Ataga, wife of late Super TV CEO, Mr. Usifo Ataga has demanded N1billion as compensation for the publication of libelous and malicious reports against her person.

Brenda, in a letter directed to the management of Naijaloaded Blog, asked the online platform to pull down the report from the website and retract the damaging report.

She made these demands in a letter dated June 28, which was addressed to the Managing Director of the online medium, Mr. Makinde Azeez through her counsel, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN).

Recall, her husband, Mr Usifo Ataga was found dead in a pool of blood at a short service apartment at Lekki Phase 1, Lagos state shortly after his family declared him missing.

Subsequently, the Lagos State Police Command arrested a 21-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu for allegedly killing the late CEO.

However, in its report published on June 26, Naijaloaded had fingered Brenda in the murder of her husband, citing her relationship with the suspect through Brenda’s boyfriend.

Reacting to this, Brenda stated that the report published by the online platform was a callous, malicious and mindless attack on her personality.

The letter read in part:

“A properly worded unreserved apology for the libel published in your news blog, two national television stations including Channels Television Network and three National newspapers including The Punch newspaper.

“That you pay the sum of N1, 000, 000, 000 (One Billion Naira) through our office to our client as pecuniary compensation for your reckless and mindless injury to her vide the published defamatory materials aforesaid.

“If at the end of 14 days from the date of this letter, any of the listed demands still stands unfulfilled, we would proceed on our full instructions to initiate steps to bring the full consequences of your recklessness in the aforementioned publications to you.

“In that case, all costs, fees and charges necessary for our client to redeem her image and recover her damaged character and credit would be on your account.”