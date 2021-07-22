TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Alleged wife of billionaire Michael has reacted to reports that he got a range rover and a house for BBN finalist, Nengi.

Gistlovers claimed that after the news was reported, the wife quickly followed the page to see the disgrace that will meet her rivals, Nengi and Mimi Orjiekwe.

Gistlovers wrote;

“Just when we posted the teaser about who Dey finance Nengi and Mimi,before gist even come out baba don run go private,him wife don run follow our page to see the kind disgrace wey go meet her rivals,All the IG tappers,tapping into grace and hardwork,looking up to these girls and running a meaningless race,you are doing well o,your eye go peel of you hear wetin your favorites dey do o,some of them Na yansh those rich men dey knack them,yansh or nothing o”

