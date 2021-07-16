TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Award winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid recently made fans believe he got “high” on something, following a video which surfaced online.

In the video which has been going viral on social media, the father of three was spotted staggering uncontrollably after shaking rapper, Blaqbonez during their link up in Ghana.

Wizkid came out of the room and greeted Blaqbonez with a handshake. However in the video, it appeared Wizkid lost balance and staggered to get hold of himself before going back to the room.

Reacting to the video fans claimed he was under the influence of a substance.

An Instagram follower @austin_preesh wrote, “Wizzy don high for here infat he don finish 😂😂😂😂”.

@og_mudia wrote, “Wizkid Don dey well”.

@manifest_akusinachi wrote, “Ahh Big Wiz, what type of movement is that, baba they on cloud 💯”.

@ennyb5, “Baba don high finish”.

@ebos_7 wrote, “Wiz high! Lol wiz dey make highness sweet me”.

Watch video below,

