TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

Wizkid’s baby mamas Jada P, Shola Ogudu shower prayers on him on his 31st birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Singer, Wizkid’s baby mamas, Jada P and Shola Ogudu have showered lots of prayers on him today, his 31st birthday.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Jada P and a few other people were seen standing and placing their palms on the room door and started praying for Wizkid. The prayer was lead by Jada P as her voice could be heard clearly.

Shola on the other hand took to her Twitter page to send her wishes to the singer.

READ ALSO

“Wizkid don high o” — Fans react to video of Wizkid and…

Grammy winner, Burna Boy speaks on rumoured competition with…

The 30-year-old wrote;

“Birthday Blessings Baba Tife! May God’s Guidance and Protection never depart from your Life. Amen #MoreLife #MoreGrace #MoreWins”

Shola’s son, Boluwatife also prayed for his dad on his Instagram page.

The 10-year-old wrote;

“Happy Birthday Dad, More Life, More Grace, More Wins. Love always”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Reactions as Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity pushes her into swimming pool…

Tonto Dikeh reunites with missing sister after 36 years (Video)

Uche Ogbodo laments bitterly after what her first child did to her little baby

Drama as man catches wife feeding her lover in their matrimonial home (Video)

Checkout what happened after Prophet Odumeje visited TB Joshua’s widow,…

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid’s baby mamas Jada P, Shola Ogudu shower prayers on him on his 31st…

Obi Cubana acquires customized diamond pendant worth N50M in honor of late…

Four cats and a snake found living in a woman’s car in Benin, Edo state

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe shows off wads of Dollars and Naira that rained at her…

Checkout what happened after Prophet Odumeje visited TB Joshua’s widow,…

Comedian, Nasty Blaq confirms being in a serious relationship with Tolanibaj

Drama as man catches wife feeding her lover in their matrimonial home (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More