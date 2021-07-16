Wizkid’s baby mamas Jada P, Shola Ogudu shower prayers on him on his 31st birthday

Singer, Wizkid’s baby mamas, Jada P and Shola Ogudu have showered lots of prayers on him today, his 31st birthday.
In a video that surfaced on social media, Jada P and a few other people were seen standing and placing their palms on the room door and started praying for Wizkid. The prayer was lead by Jada P as her voice could be heard clearly.
Shola on the other hand took to her Twitter page to send her wishes to the singer.
The 30-year-old wrote;
“Birthday Blessings Baba Tife! May God’s Guidance and Protection never depart from your Life. Amen #MoreLife #MoreGrace #MoreWins”
Shola’s son, Boluwatife also prayed for his dad on his Instagram page.
The 10-year-old wrote;
“Happy Birthday Dad, More Life, More Grace, More Wins. Love always”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES