Wizkid’s baby mamas Jada P, Shola Ogudu shower prayers on him on his 31st birthday

Singer, Wizkid’s baby mamas, Jada P and Shola Ogudu have showered lots of prayers on him today, his 31st birthday.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Jada P and a few other people were seen standing and placing their palms on the room door and started praying for Wizkid. The prayer was lead by Jada P as her voice could be heard clearly.

Shola on the other hand took to her Twitter page to send her wishes to the singer.

The 30-year-old wrote;

“Birthday Blessings Baba Tife! May God’s Guidance and Protection never depart from your Life. Amen #MoreLife #MoreGrace #MoreWins”

Shola’s son, Boluwatife also prayed for his dad on his Instagram page.

The 10-year-old wrote;

“Happy Birthday Dad, More Life, More Grace, More Wins. Love always”