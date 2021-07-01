Wizkid’s ex-lover, Tania Omotayo’s husband arrested by EFCC over fraud allegations

Singer, Wizkid’s ex-lover, Tania Omotayo’s husband, Olasumbo has been arrested by the EFFC over fraud allegations.

According to reports, Olasumbo and his best friend, Armani were arrested at their homes in Oniru, Lagos on Tuesday, 29th of June, 2021 over a $35M fraud.

This arrest is following accusations made by an accomplice in America that opened up to the FBI about how they work hand in hand with other international 419 syndicates to defraud US government agencies.

Olasumbo and Armani have been under close watch until the EFCC decided to storm their estate to arrest them, empty their houses and seize their luxury cars.

Tania’s husband who is the CEO of Buzzbar in Lagos and his friend Armani might be extradited to the United States to face trial.

For those that do not know, Olasumbo and his friend, Armani are Lagos Big boys and they are best known for their constant show off of their expensive lifestyle on social media.