Two women caught trying to sell stolen 9-month-old baby for 400k

Two women, simply identified as Mfon and Esther were allegedly caught trying to sell off a nine-month-old boy for N400,000 in Owerri, Imo state.

It was gathered that the women, who stole the child in Akwa Ibom state were caught at ABC Motor Park along Mbaise Road in Owerri, while bargaining to sell the child.

Police spokesperson in Imo State, Mike Abatam, who confirmed the incident said the command has inaugurated a committee to investigate the matter.

“The command wishes to inform the good people of Imo State that, we are already on top of the situation. And the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has already inaugurated a high powered investigation team directing them to commenced forensic investigation into the viral Post to unravel how the two women came about the little baby, trace and location the real parents of the child, where the baby was stolen and for what purpose,” he said in a statement.

“The command is assuring the good people of the state that, as soon as the investigation is concluded, the outcome will be made public for all and sundry to know the real facts surrounding the viral post,” the statement added.

The command warned all child traffickers to desist from their inhuman, illegal and nefarious trade as the Command would do the needful to trace, identify and apprehend them for prosecution.”