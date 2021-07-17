Yahoo boys disrupt wedding, kidnap groom who stole their money in Abeokuta

According to social media account, a groom has been kidnapped from his wedding ceremony in Abeokuta by alleged ‘yahoo boys’ he stole money from.

Twitter user identified as letter_to_jack took to the platform to give a third person account of the incident that happened at the New Gate Hotel in the Ogun State capital.

He wrote:

“Wedding was looking sweet today in Abeokuta until yahoo boys carry groom inside Benz drive am away say e steal their money.

When people tell me say one wedding don scatter because “groom has been kidnapped” I ask how? “Kidnapping in our city? Wetin happen?? As dem narrate to me say Na yahoo boys run the kidnapping I just begin dey laugh.

This happened today at New Gate hotel Abeokuta.“

