Yomi Fabiyi Dragged For Making A Movie With The Baba Ijesha Rape Case, Using Real Names

Nollywood Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi is the subject of discussion on Social media following the release of his new movie that deoicted the alleged rape case of the embattled Baba Ijesha.

According to some posts sighted online, Yomi Fabiyi has made a movie titled ‘Oko Iyabo’ which has the theme exactly as the Baba Ijesha rape case but this time around twisted it making it look like the underage girl had something doing with Baba Ijesha.

After posting a video on his Instagram, social media users dragged Yomi Fabiyi for using the names of those who championed the Baba Ijesha rape case in his movie and twisting the whole story making it look like it wasn’t a rape but rather the 14yrs old girl was having an affair with Baba Ijesha and consented to what happened.

Watch the video below: