‘You guys should get back together’— Reactions, As Ubi Franklin unites with Lilian Esoro on their son’s 5th birthday

Media personality, Ubi Franklin and former wife, actress Lilian Esoro reunited to celebrate the birthday of their son Jayden.

Recall the duo got married in 2015 and parted ways in 2016 after irreconcilable differences. H owever, in January 2021, they officially concluded the divorce process as they dissolved the marriage at a High Court in Abuja.

Ubi Franklin has now taken his Instagram page to pen down a lovely birthday message to Jayden who turned 5 on Sunday, July 18, and he also appreciated his mother, Lilian Esoro for being a good mother to him. Sharing the photos, Ubi Franklin wrote; OUTSIDE WITH JAYDEN AND MAMA JAY.❤️❤️ Fans reacting to the photos shared by the Tripple MG boss sense he is still in love with Lilian and urged them to iron out the issues between them while others lauded how they make co-parenting so seamless. See the photos and reactions below:

See reactions below:

omosunnancy wrote: Make una just settle na… Beautiful family

manchi_zion wrote: Ubi is still in love with Lilian….. This was d best you had.. I wish you both can come back together

beyond_intimacy wrote: You both made co-parenting look easy.. God bless you both for doing this for your son

goshen1_4 wrote: God I want you to bring this beautiful couple back Amen

sinacheze wrote: Please go and bring this woman back as ur wife. Ur Guys looks good Together.