‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ – Ighalo’s wife, Sonia drags BBNaija Uriel

Footballer, Odion Ighalo’s estranged wife, Sonia Ighalo has dragged BBNaija ex-housemate, Uriel on Instagram over claims that she slept with her husband.

This comes after Uriel took to her Instagram page to lament about how lots of women stormed her ex-boyfriends DM after she shared a photo of him.

The reality star wrote;

“pls, why do women like other women’s property?? I posted a picture of my Ex who is my good friend. and his DM full .. even those telling me how much they love me done enter his dM saying don’t show Uriel.. biko I’ve seen… I will never post my husband for Instagram biko I don’t have energy for every day Night vigil”

Reacting to this, Sonia said Uriel is shameless for coming out publicly to accuse women of the same thing she does.

According to the footballers wife, Uriel slept with her husband and she is a prostitute.

In her words;

“This girl don’t have shame oo… How about you fucking married footballer.. you go under his wife comment section commenting and doing frien frien… *Hypocrites are always the first to point accusing finger… Be like it’s time we start calling these yeyebrities out one by one… Aunty pls shut up.. don’t let me expose you. Stop running your mouth on IG. Learn from your Olosho colleagues… After all, nobody DM your ex”