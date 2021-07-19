TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi…

Prophetess reveals the message God gave her to deliver to Obi…

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting drunk…

“You must marry me” – Toke Makinwa warns Ghanaian actor after he saw her without clothes on set

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress and media personality, Toke Makinwa has warned Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner to marry her after he allegedly saw her [email protected] on set.

According to Toke Makinwa, the actor walked in on her without clothes on set, and he didn’t care to take off his eyes but he wanted to see more.

Toke Makinwa further advised the actor to get prepared to tie the knot with her because she will not allow the issue slide just like that.

READ ALSO

‘Please I want to go for Big Brother” –…

Days after dirty fight with Seyi Shay, Tiwa Savage spotted…

The actor, in his response claimed that he was wearing glasses when he came in, and the glasses hindered him from seeing her body. He however laughed when Toke Makinwa insisted that he gets married to her.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shows off the heaps of money she picked at Obi Cubana’s…

Prophetess reveals the message God gave her to deliver to Obi Cubana (Video)

How Israel DMW disgraced the entire DMW crew after getting drunk at Obi…

Obi Cubana’s mom’s burial: Williams Uchemba dragged for faking…

Nigerians react as Kanayo insists that nobody can make it like Obi Cubana…

Photos Of Obi Cubana’s Mother’s Foreign Gold Plated Casket Worth ₦30M

Pastor Adeboye writes to T.B Joshua’s widow over husband’s death

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Emotional scenes from the candlelight night held for Sound Sultan (Video)

Obi Cubana’s party: Uche Jumbo defends rich Igbo billionaires, says not…

Don’t lose a good woman because someone mistakenly slept with her – Lady…

‘She looks younger’ – Fans reacts as Kate Henshaw clocks 50

We Need To Wake Up – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Pastor Oyedepo Allegedly Sacking…

‘You guys should get back together’— Reactions, As Ubi Franklin unites with…

My 30th birthday will be like Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More