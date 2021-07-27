‘You should be dealt with heavily’ – Tonto Dikeh slams wicked stepmothers

Tonto Dikeh has slammed stepmothers who are wicked to their husband’s children and find a reason to justify their situation.

This comes after a story of how a stepmother inserted a hot iron rod inside her stepdaughter’s private part because she bed wetted, surfaced on social media.

According to the mother of one, anyone who can not handle being a step mum should not marry a man who has children.

Speaking further, Tonto said there is there’s no justification for maltreating another woman’s child and such stepmothers should be dealt with heavily.

In her words;

Dear WOMEN,

If you can not handle being a step-mom to your/A man’s kids, then please DO NOT MARRY HIM!!!!

I REPEAT DO NOT MARRY HIM… LEAVE HIM ALONE TO FIND PEACE WITH HIS CHILDREN IN THE HANDS OF A GOOD WOMAN…

Drawing from personal experience growing up with MY stepmom, our relationship was nothing short of amazing, she was my sister, best friend and mother all in one, and THIS MADE ME ALWAYS WANT TO BEA STEPMOM..

Because I want another little Girl and Boy to experience Love in this special form… I wonder why some stepmom can’t be like her, PERSONALLY, I feel being a step-mom is a PRIVILEGE TO RAISE ANOTHER WOMANS CHILDLIKE YOURS… THAT’S ANOTHER LEVEL OF GRACE AND BLESSINGS HEAVEN IS GOING RELEASE ON YOU… There’s no justification for maltreating another person’s child!!! There is no justification for hating another woman’s child… Women like this should be released to other WOMEN LIKE ME to deal with… She needs to be dealt with heavily …”