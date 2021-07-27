TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says…

‘You should be dealt with heavily’ – Tonto Dikeh slams wicked stepmothers

Entertainment
By Kafayat
Tonto

Tonto Dikeh has slammed stepmothers who are wicked to their husband’s children and find a reason to justify their situation.

This comes after a story of how a stepmother inserted a hot iron rod inside her stepdaughter’s private part because she bed wetted, surfaced on social media.

According to the mother of one, anyone who can not handle being a step mum should not marry a man who has children.

READ ALSO

Actress, Linda Osifo celebrates 30th Birthday with amazing…

“I’m raising a son that your daughter will be safe with” –…

Speaking further, Tonto said there is there’s no justification for maltreating another woman’s child and such stepmothers should be dealt with heavily.

In her words;

Dear WOMEN,
If you can not handle being a step-mom to your/A man’s kids, then please DO NOT MARRY HIM!!!!
I REPEAT DO NOT MARRY HIM… LEAVE HIM ALONE TO FIND PEACE WITH HIS CHILDREN IN THE HANDS OF A GOOD WOMAN…
Drawing from personal experience growing up with MY stepmom, our relationship was nothing short of amazing, she was my sister, best friend and mother all in one, and THIS MADE ME ALWAYS WANT TO BEA STEPMOM..
Because I want another little Girl and Boy to experience Love in this special form… I wonder why some stepmom can’t be like her, PERSONALLY, I feel being a step-mom is a PRIVILEGE TO RAISE ANOTHER WOMANS CHILDLIKE YOURS… THAT’S ANOTHER LEVEL OF GRACE AND BLESSINGS HEAVEN IS GOING RELEASE ON YOU… There’s no justification for maltreating another person’s child!!! There is no justification for hating another woman’s child… Women like this should be released to other WOMEN LIKE ME to deal with… She needs to be dealt with heavily …”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

Meet the 9-year-old girl that set Ebeano supermarket on fire

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

‘I got pregnant the first time I had sex’ – BBNaija housemate,…

Nkechi Blessing Goes Braless To Defend BBNaija’s Angel After She Was Shamed For…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

Meet under-30-CEOs of the two companies sponsoring BBNaija 2021

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘You should be dealt with heavily’ – Tonto Dikeh slams wicked…

‘Why I stopped looking good since I had a child’ – BBNaija Tboss opens up

#BBNaija: Watch Boma’s reaction when Angel said she’s 19 (Video)

Actress, Linda Osifo celebrates 30th Birthday with amazing photos

Moment BBNaija housemate, Jackie B pranked her son with fake poop in the toilet…

Two smart people cannot fall in love, one person must be an idiot and overlook…

“Money Is Good In This Life”- Actress Bisola Says As She Enters A Private Jet…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More