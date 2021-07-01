Nigerian singer and father of one, Adekunle Gold has penned down an emotional message to his late younger sister who passed away some years ago.

Reports gathered that his late sister identified as Adesoye allegedly died from complications of the heart in 2011 and it has always been a bitter experience for him.

In his Instagram post, the singer referred to her as his best friend in his family house, adding that Adesoye was the only best friend he had when they were still living together in their father’s house.

He disclosed that she would have turned 26 years old on June 30 and this means that she died at the age of 16. The singer has always been remembering her every year on her birthday.

In rememberance of his sister, he shared old photos of them together, while noting that he is doing what he discussed with her before her demise.



