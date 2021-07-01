TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

I see his face in my dream every night – Super TV CEO Killer,…

“You Would Have Been 26 Today, I Miss You Busayo” – Adekunle Gold Remembers His Late Sister

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer and father of one, Adekunle Gold has penned down an emotional message to his late younger sister who passed away some years ago.

Reports gathered that his late sister identified as Adesoye allegedly died from complications of the heart in 2011 and it has always been a bitter experience for him.

In his Instagram post, the singer referred to her as his best friend in his family house, adding that Adesoye was the only best friend he had when they were still living together in their father’s house.

READ ALSO

‘My husband catered to the child in me’ – Simi shares…

Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift Simi gave…

He disclosed that she would have turned 26 years old on June 30 and this means that she died at the age of 16. The singer has always been remembering her every year on her birthday.

In rememberance of his sister, he shared old photos of them together, while noting that he is doing what he discussed with her before her demise.


RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Tonto Dikeh fires back at Bobrisky over claims that she is owing him N5M

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

Bobrisky shades former bestie, Tonto Dikeh over public display of affection with…

‘Pay the N5m you are owing me’ – Bobrisky continues to drag former bestie,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“You Would Have Been 26 Today, I Miss You Busayo” – Adekunle…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

“I had a bad dream that he was gone” – Lady shares dream she…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More