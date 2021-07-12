Your Transition Is Troublesome – AY Comedian Pens Down Emotional Tribute For Sound Sultan

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Comic actor AY Makun has penned down an emotional tribute to the late Sound Sultan talking about how sad and troublesome his transition has been to him and some others in the industry.

AY Comedian after gathering the courage to pay tribute to the late Sound Sultan made us emotional with his post which talks about how sad his death has been to him and some others revealing how much they have cried but none of that can even bring him back.

Ay wrote:

Its sad when the person who gave you memories becomes one RIP A thousand words won’t bring you back, We know because we’ve tried; neither will a thousand tears, we know because we’ve cried.

Life is pleasant, death may be peaceful, but your transition is troublesome. Brotherly, we will meet again, don’t know where don’t know when, but I know we willl meet again, some sunny day. Sultan, you are too well loved to ever be forgotten. Rest in peace.

