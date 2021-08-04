TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Entertainment
By San

One of the popular Big Brother Naija housemates with huge fans is Rose Afieyi also known as Liquorose.

Liquorose has disclosed what she did the first week in the Big Brother Naija house and her biggest regret. According to Liquorose, she has regretted revealing certain kinds of stuff about herself in the house to her fellow housemates.

During her diary session, Big Brother asked Liquorose if she wanted to say something or ask a question. She disclosed that she has regretted disclosing to the housemates that she is a celebrity and has huge followers on social media.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do…

Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

According to her, she feels many people think she does not deserve to be on Big Brother because she is already a celebrity. She also disclosed that she is worried because that will make the other housemates nominate her for possible eviction every week. However, Big Brother told her to stop crying over spilled milk.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

BBNaija 2021: Cross reveals what happened between him and Angel inside the…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Destiny Etiko, other Nollywood stars declare support for…

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

“I have only one’ – Nigerian Olympic finalist laments as he…

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

BBNaija 2021: Maria opens up on why she nominated Whitemoney for eviction

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More