BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

One of the popular Big Brother Naija housemates with huge fans is Rose Afieyi also known as Liquorose.

Liquorose has disclosed what she did the first week in the Big Brother Naija house and her biggest regret. According to Liquorose, she has regretted revealing certain kinds of stuff about herself in the house to her fellow housemates.

During her diary session, Big Brother asked Liquorose if she wanted to say something or ask a question. She disclosed that she has regretted disclosing to the housemates that she is a celebrity and has huge followers on social media.

According to her, she feels many people think she does not deserve to be on Big Brother because she is already a celebrity. She also disclosed that she is worried because that will make the other housemates nominate her for possible eviction every week. However, Big Brother told her to stop crying over spilled milk.