BBNaija: Pere narrates his sexual experience with Maria

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment housemate, Pere opened up about his sexual escapade with Maria.

Pere, in a discussion with Tega and Angel talked about the intimate session between himself and Maria.

Pere was heard telling them about how he once “fingered” Maria who in turn, stroked his John Thomas.

In course of their conversation, he shared how Maria herself stroked her fanny and thereafter put her fingers in his mouth.

He disclosed that when Maria had her diary session the day after their sexual escapade, Big Brother asked her a question he’d never asked before… that “did she sleep well last night?”

This comes after Maria stated that she is in a serious relationship outside the house and doesn’t want to hurt her boyfriend.