TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with…

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace…

#BBNaija: Pere narrates his sexual experience with Maria

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment housemate, Pere opened up about his sexual escapade with Maria.

Pere, in a discussion with Tega and Angel talked about the intimate session between himself and Maria.

Pere was heard telling them about how he once “fingered” Maria who in turn, stroked his John Thomas.

READ ALSO

Angel dragged for going nak*d in front of housemates, hours…

My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality…

In course of their conversation, he shared how Maria herself stroked her fanny and thereafter put her fingers in his mouth.

He disclosed that when Maria had her diary session the day after their sexual escapade, Big Brother asked her a question he’d never asked before… that “did she sleep well last night?”

This comes after Maria stated that she is in a serious relationship outside the house and doesn’t want to hurt her boyfriend.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

How Uti Nwachukwu allegedly made Fancy call off her wedding with Alex Ekubo

Why I cancelled my wedding with Alex Ekubo – Fancy Achalonu

She has the worst, dirtiest vag*na – Maria, Nini and Peace gossip about…

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their wedding

Nigerians react to what Regina Daniels gifted her 1-year-old son, Munir

Uche Maduagwu finally reacts after Jim Iyke beat him up (Video)

Man leaks chat with married woman who’s cheating on her husband

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Pere narrates his sexual experience with Maria

Angel dragged for going nak*d in front of housemates, hours after her parents…

‘Let the Okoye family have peace’ – Paul Okoye warns

Man shares experience with plumber who cooked his noodles without permission

My market is expensive, I can’t date a broke man — Reality TV Star, Tacha

Man leaks chat with married woman who’s cheating on her husband

“Maria Is Toxic” – Pere Reveals Why He’s Trying To Avoid…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More