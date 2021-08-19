“40 days since you left and it’s still hard to accept” – Sound Sultan’s wife pens down emotional message to late hubby

Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida has penned down an emotional message to her late husband as she marks 40 days since his demise.

Marking 40 days since his death, Farida wrote;

“40 days since you left and it’s still so hard to accept that I’ll be living without you… more like I’m just existing without you.

Today, I choose to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah. I take solace in the fact that you are not suffering or in any pain. You fought the good fight. You lived an exemplary life. You will forever be my Hero… my MVP.

I love you forever Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi. #SSNN 🤍 Dear friends, join us today as we gather to pray for my beloved. #40DayFidauPrayer

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🙏”