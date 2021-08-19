TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor,…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept…

“40 days since you left and it’s still hard to accept” – Sound Sultan’s wife pens down emotional message to late hubby

Entertainment
By Shalom

Sound Sultan’s wife, Farida has penned down an emotional message to her late husband as she marks 40 days since his demise.

Marking 40 days since his death, Farida wrote;

“40 days since you left and it’s still so hard to accept that I’ll be living without you… more like I’m just existing without you.

READ ALSO

Baba Dee drags Nigerian celebrities for what they did to…

Emotional scenes from the candlelight night held for Sound…

Today, I choose to surrender to the will of Almighty Allah. I take solace in the fact that you are not suffering or in any pain. You fought the good fight. You lived an exemplary life. You will forever be my Hero… my MVP.

I love you forever Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi. #SSNN 🤍 Dear friends, join us today as we gather to pray for my beloved. #40DayFidauPrayer
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un 🙏”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept with another…

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri spilling details…

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“40 days since you left and it’s still hard to accept” –…

Men please learn to listen to your wife oh, they see beyond – Yomi Casual…

If you earn just 100k per month as a man, don’t think of setting up a family…

I have been battling this for the past 35 years – Former president,…

Comedian AY shares beautiful photos as he turns 50

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

We warned you about posting your life on social media, now you don cast –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More