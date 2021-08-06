TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘A lot of people don’t understand her’ – Toyin Lawani pens down tribute to Kemi Olunloyo at 57

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has taken to Instagram to pen down a lovely tribute to Kemi Olunloyo on her 57th birthday today.

According to Toyin, a lot of people don’t understand Kemi Olunloyo and she is also included until she got close to her and realized she is beautiful in her own way and everyone deserves to be loved regardless.

Sharing plenty of Kemi Olunloyo’s photos in a peacock inspired dress, the expectant mum wrote;

“wrote “Dr Kemi olunloyo @kemiolunloyo at 57 styled by your favourite Award-winning Number 1 creative stylist Designer in Africa, The fashion king aka @theunstoppabletoyinlawani… Let’s serve some back please, I painted this peacock on the dress just few minutes before the shoot, had to wait to let it dry and had to build the rest of the dress on her body, will share later, I chose the peacock because I have love it dearly and built a collection around it, the peacock is a Beautiful bird that keeps evolving, no matter what condition, come rain, come shine and that’s Me, [email protected] what they do, or the enemy throws, I keep Rising it’s reminds me of @kemiolunloyo too… My masterpieces will dust so many metgala pieces, but the love for Africa is paramount but this coming year we mouveee there”
A lot of people don’t understand her, I don’t understand her either, But when I got close to her, I realized how much she believed in her job and that you can’t take away from anyone … So I gave my selfless bits… Everyone is Beautiful, you just have to show them love … Happy Birthday @kemiolunloyo I always tell you, I gatch you… Styled by #Thefashionking”

Via Instagram
