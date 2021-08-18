TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor,…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital (Video/Details)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has begged fans to put him in prayers after he was taken to the hospital.

Sharing a video of himself on the sick bed, Okocha pleaded with fans and followers to pray for him, disclosing that he’s down with malaria and typhoid.

In the video, he had a drip on his hand while a nurse stood close to him to check on how he’s doing.

READ ALSO

Charles Okocha reportedly welcomes baby girl with…

Davido finally reacts after a pastor prophesied that he will…

He added that this kind of illness doesn’t happen to him whenever he’s out of the country.

“Here in NIGERIA it’s all malaria typhoid typa shit.. this Shit don’t happen to me when am in CALIFORNAYEH .. now y’all say a word of prayer to a Nigga doing good ❤️”, he wrote.

Watch video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana splashes millions on a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE for his…

#BBNaija: “So funny when poor people act proud” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Pere

Actor, Timini reacts to accusations that he sleeps with underage girls

Tobi Bakre shares beautiful pre-wedding pictures with girlfriend, Anu Oladosu

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija- ‘If my bum bum is not showing, I don’t want it’ – Angel reveals…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

#BBNaija: Maria reveals why she hates Angel

Angel reacts after Jackie B dragged her for flirting with her love interest,…

Are you really 21? – Nigerians react as lady celebrates 21st birthday (Photos)

“My woman with the super power” – Olakunle Churchill gushes…

#BBNaija: “So funny when poor people act proud” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Pere

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More