Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

Popular Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has begged fans to put him in prayers after he was taken to the hospital.

Sharing a video of himself on the sick bed, Okocha pleaded with fans and followers to pray for him, disclosing that he’s down with malaria and typhoid.

In the video, he had a drip on his hand while a nurse stood close to him to check on how he’s doing.

He added that this kind of illness doesn’t happen to him whenever he’s out of the country.

“Here in NIGERIA it’s all malaria typhoid typa shit.. this Shit don’t happen to me when am in CALIFORNAYEH .. now y’all say a word of prayer to a Nigga doing good ❤️”, he wrote.

