TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man,…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman give…

Actor Jnr Pope tackles Onyi Alex after she claimed she can’t date a broke man

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Junior Pope has tackled his colleague, Onyi Alex after she claimed that she cannot have anything to do with a broke man.

Pope advised his fans to stop listening to advice on social media, adding that broke people with prospects would also turn out to be assets in future.

In his words;

READ ALSO

“What’s going on, what exactly have I…

Get busy, you’re jobless – Media personality,…

“But na rich men help 95 percent of all the broke women before and set them up. Why can’t it happen the other way round (Just asking for a friend)

My dear sisters don’t be deceived. Social media will f*ck your psych up. With a broke guy or girl with prospects you can build an empire. It’s a process. Make Dem no use pressure k!ll una. In your little way, you are all trying.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Man narrates how he got traumatized after watching woman give birth in his…

#BBNaija: Here’s how housemates voted (Screenshot)

BBNaija 2021: Angel’s mum replies those calling her a ‘shameless…

#BBNaija: Maria Evicted From The House

Lesbian singer, Temmie Ovwasa reveals why she doesn’t want kids (Video)

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Actor Jnr Pope tackles Onyi Alex after she claimed she can’t date a broke…

“It’s a sin for a broke man to say he’s in love with me” – Actress, Onyi Alex

“What happened between us boosted your fanbase” – Whitemoney tells Pere after he…

#BBNaija: Why Maria was evicted from the show

Proud father passes down his 37-year-old NYSC shirt to his daughter

“Her boyfriend is watching” — Saga begs fellow housemates to stop calling Nini…

Janemena finally speaks on sleeping with Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More