Actor, Timini reacts to accusations that he sleeps with underage girls

Actor, Timini has reacted to accusations that she sleeps with underage girls.

This comes after his 19-year-old girlfriend called him out on Twitter following allegations that he is a predator and manipulator.

According to the 33-year-old, the accusations are baseless because he does not do everything he was accused of.

Taking to Twitter to share his own side of his story, Timini wrote;

“To all concerned… I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with accusations my entire career, but after discussions with my team, I have decided to speak up on this issue.

Firstly, I would like to make clear beyond any doubt that I do not condone having relationships or courting anyone do not condone having relationships or courting anyone under the consent. Rumours are rumours, but baseless accusations of sexual abuse or grooming of underage women is something I don’t take lightly given the severity of the issue.

Secondly, let’s be clear, I am a single adult man who has dated women of different ages, all of whom were older than the legal consenting age.

Lydia and I dated two years ago. We were both consenting adults at the time and our families knew and approved of each other. Our relationship didn’t work out due to circumstances we were both at fault for, which resulted in ur parting ways. Our relationship was a volatile one and mistakes were made on both ends.

Nevertheless, I learned from it and I have since moved on. I honestly, would like to put that chapter of my life behind me and I wish her well. Sending everyone love and light always.”