Actress, Eniola Badmus laments bitterly about her ‘BIG’ body, says she needs to lose weight

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to Instagram to lament bitterly about her ‘BIG’ body.
According to the plus-size actress, she really needs to lose weight and go back to how she was before, adding that she needs help from trusted weight loss brands.
Sharing a throwback photo of herself, Eniola wrote;
“I really really really want to go back to this stature…………Who can take me on this journey legit ooooooo”
Reacting to this;
@funkejenifaakindele wrote “Hmmmm yinmu!!! Chopnoris”
@deladus wrote “@eniola_badmus you are beautiful just the way you ate . Don’t stress yourself”
@official_bouthy01 wrote “Wow, you just look for a cool gym around your area and have the determination and discipline yourself it will surely believe me”
Recall that a few months ago, Eniola took to Instagram to publicly talk about her plus-size body. This comes after being dragged and mocked severally on social media. According to Eniola, she carries her big body unapologetically.
