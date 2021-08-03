Actress, Eniola Badmus laments bitterly about her ‘BIG’ body, says she needs to lose weight

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to Instagram to lament bitterly about her ‘BIG’ body.

According to the plus-size actress, she really needs to lose weight and go back to how she was before, adding that she needs help from trusted weight loss brands.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself, Eniola wrote;

“I really really really want to go back to this stature…………Who can take me on this journey legit ooooooo”

Reacting to this;

@funkejenifaakindele wrote “Hmmmm yinmu!!! Chopnoris”

@deladus wrote “@eniola_badmus you are beautiful just the way you ate . Don’t stress yourself”

@official_bouthy01 wrote “Wow, you just look for a cool gym around your area and have the determination and discipline yourself it will surely believe me”

Recall that a few months ago, Eniola took to Instagram to publicly talk about her plus-size body. This comes after being dragged and mocked severally on social media. According to Eniola, she carries her big body unapologetically.

Via Instagram
