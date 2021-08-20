Actress Queen Nwokoye shares beautiful photos of her daughter, Oluchi on her 3rd birthday

Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye has taken to her Instagram page to flaunt beautiful photos of her little daughter, Oluchi as she celebrates her birthday today.

Her adorable daughter, Oluchi turns 3 today and her mother, Queen showered her with beautiful messages and love to mark her birthday.

Recall, Queen welcomed Oluchi on 20th August, 2018. Ever since then, Queen Nwokoye has not stopped showing her to the world.

Reacting to this, fans and friends stormed the comment section of her post to share their birthday wishes and love for the 3 year old celebrant.

Some fans were more concerned with her beauty as they complemented Queen Nwokoye for raising such a beautiful daughter. Some fans also advised her to introduce her daughter to modelling.