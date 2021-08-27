Actress, Uche Ogbodo floods social media with photos from her baby dedication

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has flooded her Instagram page with photos from her baby dedication.

Recall that Uche and her young lover, welcomed her second child, Lumina a few months ago.

According to the mother of two, her baby’s church dedication was done in a private service with close families and friends.

Captioning the photos, the proud mum wrote;

“My Bunny Went to Church… She Got Christened in accordance to the Will of Almighty God. As God gave you @luminamaris to Me, we have given you back to God… Christening was a Close Family affair in a Private Service @catholicchurchvgc , thank you So much for your magnanimity towards my Family … Sorry But I know you all were present in Spirit. E go well … CHECK SHA , IF YOU NO SEE YOURSELF FOR SLIDES , Abeg wait for Birthday”

