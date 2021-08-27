Actress, Uche Ogbodo floods social media with photos from her baby dedication

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has flooded her Instagram page with photos from her baby dedication.

Recall that Uche and her young lover, welcomed her second child, Lumina a few months ago.

According to the mother of two, her baby’s church dedication was done in a private service with close families and friends.

Captioning the photos, the proud mum wrote;

“My Bunny Went to Church… She Got Christened in accordance to the Will of Almighty God. As God gave you @luminamaris to Me, we have given you back to God… Christening was a Close Family affair in a Private Service @catholicchurchvgc , thank you So much for your magnanimity towards my Family … Sorry But I know you all were present in Spirit. E go well … CHECK SHA , IF YOU NO SEE YOURSELF FOR SLIDES , Abeg wait for Birthday”

Via Instagram
