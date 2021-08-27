Actress, Yvonne Jegede mourns

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede has taken to Instagram to mourn her friend, Henry Onyeka Nwankwo, known as Henry Kleinz.

According to Yvonne, Henry died after suffering from endless gunshot pain after was mistakenly shot by the Nigerian army one week before his departure to Malaysia and this affected his spinal cord.

In the lengthy post, the mother of one revealed her heart is broken because they had already organized a 6-man team to move his medical condition to the next stage and he was supposed to be scheduled to travel to the UK tomorrow, Saturday, August 27, 2021, for his treatment.

In her words;

I am happy to have met this young man before he passed away (Aug26)… “Mummy”, he would call me with a big smile every time I video called. “Mummy, do you want to see the new sore?, Mummy, I just want to be able to sit down again” He would say. Henry my son, I am sorry we came late, we had a 6man-team set up to move things to the next stage, we were on top of our game (We got his X-rays and medical reports from the Teaching Hospital Jos to send to the Uk tomorrow Saturday) but I guess we were late. Henry had hope, at least we all did. My heart is broken. I am happy to be able to step in to call and chat and send voice messages everyday, that makes me fulfilled to get you to smile. We will miss you, Kate misses you more.

Rest now, from all the pain till we meet again, I have met some amazing people through this young man.

Thank you all for supporting and showing him love.. God bless your pockets and keep us all away from danger. RIP Henry “Kleinz” Onyeka Nwankwo. ( @henry_kleinz )