After getting dragged for claiming 25, Vee finally reveals her real age

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Vee has finally replied those who have been trolling her for claiming to be a 25-year-old lady.

The reality star recently celebrated her birthday and in her birthday message to herself, she disclosed that she is 25 years old.

However, Nigerians dragged her for claiming 25, insisting that she is way more than 25 and looks older than a 25 year old.

Reacting to this, Vee stated via Instagram that she is 32 not 25. She further advised those trolling her to rest since she has revealed her age.

In other news, her boyfriend, Neo treated her to an expensive birthday cruise on her birthday.

A video making the rounds shows the moment her romantic boyfriend covered her eyes as he led her to a van filled with so much gifts.

