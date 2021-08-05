Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts loads of Pounds sterling

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, he intends to throw, Bobrisky has flaunted loads of pounds sterling in his possession.

In the video Bob shared, a bedside drawer Bob said belongs to him was seen filled with plenty of £20 in bundles.

According to the crossdresser, anyone that does not have such money does not have the right to talk to him because he does not have time.

In his words;

“Is your side bed like this? If your side bed is not filled up with pounds like this, you don’t have the right to talk to me. Do you know how much is pounds? Pounds is now 720. I don’t have time.”

@iammoyosore22 wrote “You’re a boss no doubt”

@officialidiagbo wrote “Bob ur giving those guys blood pressure, how can u be doing this and expect them not to drag u? Bob Zukwanikee biko”

@fovorlove_ wrote “As long as I dey see money spend, who get money pass me no concern me”

Via Instagram
