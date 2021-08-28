TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel has been the topic of discussion recently after she took off her panties in front of fellow housemates.

This is coming shortly after the 21-year-old was ridiculed by fellow housemates, Maria, Nini and Peace at the exclusive lounge.

Reacting, Angel’s father who’s her social media handler, commented on how the world chose to profile his daughter based on her appearance and outlook and not beyond that.

Angel’s mother as well, stated that no matter how much hate Angel gets, she’ll always stand by her daughter.

However, few hours after her parents showed support, their daughter’s bare butt is being paraded on the internet after she decided to have a change of clothes in the main room and not the housemates’ dressing room.

