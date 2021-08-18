Angel reacts after Jackie B dragged her for flirting with her love interest, Michael

Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eye’ housemate, Angel has reacted after Jackie B subtly dragged her for flirting with Michael.

Recall, Jackie B recently opened up to her former bestie, Angel about having feelings for Michael.

However, days later Jackie expressed disappointment with Angel after seeing her flirt with her love interest on several occasions. Following this, Jackie started keeping her distance from Angel.

Clearing the air, Angel in a conversation with Michael on Tuesday night, stated that Jackie B sees her as a threat.

She complained about the rift between them, stating that Jackie had initially given her reasons why she could not be with Michael.

According to her, even though Jackie considers her as her bestfriend in the house, she doesn’t owe her any loyalty and can have Michael to herself if she so wishes.

“I just wanted you to know that my flirting with you is not that deep. If I wanted you I would have made my moves. But I know she likes you and she sees me as a threat or competition. If it was to be another girl this wouldn’t be an issue. The truth is, I don’t owe her any loyalty even though she calls me her bestie”, she said.