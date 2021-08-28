Angel’s father blows hot over his daughter being called a prost!tute

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Father of BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Angel, has lamented over the serious bodyshaming his daughter faced in the hands of fellow female housemates.

Recall, Maria during a chat with some housemates, accused Angel of flirting with every male housemate, adding that Michael sees her as a prostitute.

Angel’s father who is the handler of her Instagram page, reacted to the incident saying;

“Slut-shaming Again ??

For how long are we going to keep addressing, educating and sensitizing on this same issue?

There is nothing new under the sun and this is all we anticipated already but is this really how we want to normalize profiling ? We have been called a slut, ashawo, loose, dirty and all sorts because of how we choose to portray ourselves physically. Judging a person does not define who they are, it defines who you are.

Take off your blindfolds and see beyond the appearances. Train yourself to do better as an individual so others around you can tap into that energy. Keep your respectability politics to yourself. At the end of the day, Nothing can break our girl, ko por ke, we moveeee!”.

