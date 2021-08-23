TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Apostle Johnson Suleman has finally reacted to the allegation levied against him by Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike.

Recall that the actress made a video alleging that he slept with her on two occasions and paid her N500k afterwards.

She claimed that her colleague, Lynda Clems, hooked her up with the popular preacher in 2016.

However, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, while preaching in his church on Sunday, August 22, said he is unbothered by the allegations.

In his words:

“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me.

“Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media,”

“They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,”

“My wife can bear witness, all the videos done against me, I’ve not watched one. Many of you have watched it but me, the subject matter, I’ve not watched one. What I don’t see cannot affect me.

“Somebody sent me a video from a blog yesterday, that was the last time it was on my phone. I guard my heart so that I can have fellowship with God. Stop all these rumours and gossips. What will not encourage me, I don’t give attention to it.”

