Entertainment
By Shalom

Birthday photos of a Nigerian lady identified as Abebi, who is reportedly 21-year-old, has sparked controversy on social media.

Abebi flooded twitter with stunning photos of herself to celebrate her birthday, while disclosing her age.

According to her, she clocked 21 on Monday, August 16, 2021. However, some fans expressed their doubts about her age, stating that she looks older than 21.

Twitter user @firmino_miles wrote, “Are you really 21 or 31 which one you do? Add or subtract”.

@chrismileazA wrote, “All this lies na em make Buhari nor dhy reason the South, West or the East for him regime”.

@ketcham_Anjah wrote, “So u decided to lie on ya birthday for nothing!! infact anti-happy birthday”.

@kilishuya wrote, “Wow! Y’all females be growing too fast for me these days, na so I stroll reach Cotonou for 3 weeks, came back I no come recognize my cousin sister, wey I just leave 3 weeks ago.. Wetin una dey chop? Happy birthday by d way”.

