TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor,…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law…

Avoid people who call you up for only enjoyment not business – Uche Jombo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award winning Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has advised her fans to stay away from people who only remember them when it’s time for enjoyment.

According to the actress, people should avoid friends who are only available for enjoyment and not business or money-making opportunities.

She added that those who are just there in your life, but cannot assist you in making money should be avoided because they do not add any value to your life at all.

READ ALSO

“There Is A Blessing That Comes With Humbling Yourself To Do…

‘I Work Like A Man & I’m As Strong As 1,000 Men Put…

Her post reads;

“Avoid people that call you up only for Enjoyment, not business.

The friend that you are not making money with… is that one a friend? P.S sorry time zone less at the moment but this is morning motivation for us all!!!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I’ll buy you anything you want’ – Actor, Yul Edochie…

#BBNaija: Whitemoney and Pere fight dirty in the house

‘He was a fuel attendant and Barber’ – Seyi Law reveals the…

Billionaire, Obi Cubana splashes millions on a 2021 Mercedes Benz GLE for his…

#BBNaija: “So funny when poor people act proud” – Cubana Chiefpriest drags Pere

Actor, Timini reacts to accusations that he sleeps with underage girls

Tobi Bakre shares beautiful pre-wedding pictures with girlfriend, Anu Oladosu

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

‘Kings have agreed to make me their king’ – Tonto Dikeh says…

BBNaija- ‘If my bum bum is not showing, I don’t want it’ – Angel reveals…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

#BBNaija: Maria reveals why she hates Angel

Angel reacts after Jackie B dragged her for flirting with her love interest,…

Are you really 21? – Nigerians react as lady celebrates 21st birthday (Photos)

“My woman with the super power” – Olakunle Churchill gushes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More