Avoid people who call you up for only enjoyment not business – Uche Jombo

Award winning Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has advised her fans to stay away from people who only remember them when it’s time for enjoyment.

According to the actress, people should avoid friends who are only available for enjoyment and not business or money-making opportunities.

She added that those who are just there in your life, but cannot assist you in making money should be avoided because they do not add any value to your life at all.

Her post reads;

“Avoid people that call you up only for Enjoyment, not business.

The friend that you are not making money with… is that one a friend? P.S sorry time zone less at the moment but this is morning motivation for us all!!!”