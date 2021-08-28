BBNaija 2021: Angel’s mum replies those calling her a ‘shameless mother’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel’s mum has replied to those calling her a shameless mother.

This comes after the proud mum declared support for her daughter despite her constant exposure of her body in her revealing outfits and her nonchalant behaviour.

According to Angel‘s mum, she does not see the negative comments and she is unbothered.

Taking to her Instagram page to say this, Angel’s mum wrote;

“All of you calling me shameless mother let me tell you all something… I no dey see una this shameless mother don wake up from sleep oooo”

Reacting to this;

@hayetie wrote “When Dey call you shameless mother, just tell reply them with “Na your Mother useless”…. Person Wey den train wel no Dey insult another person mama”

@iamsakordra wrote “Don’t mind them, Your Gurl is a Star”

@ofuswholesales wrote “Make them talk o you are a mother to a Star no body can change that if it’s easy, they should go to Big Brother house na”

Via Instagram
