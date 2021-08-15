TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new…

‘You need a dirty slap’ – Prophet Odumeje…

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again,…

BBNaija 2021: Arin, Princess get evicted from the show

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes housemates’, Arin and Princess have been evicted from the ongoing reality show.

Recall that the housemates nominated Arin, Tega, Emmanuel, Saskay, Nini and Princess for possible eviction on Monday during the nomination show.

Arin was the first to be evicted, followed by Princess which makes them the 4th and 5th housemates to be evicted from the show.

READ ALSO

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of…

#BBNaija: Princess reveals the male housemate she has been…

However, before Princess made her exit from Big Brother’s house, she announced to the whole house how much she loved Cross, adding that he is her crush.

See how social media users are reacting to Arin and Princess’s eviction.

@giftyherself wrote “No one is suprised though”

@fabneki wrote “Long overdue now she go pierce armpit”

@caramel_cheekah wrote “Good bye iron woman”

@archibongdesiree wrote “I knew she was gonna leave the house.she and arin”

@foodie_that_cooks wrote “I knew she’d leave tonight”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘They look like siblings’ – Fans react to new photos of…

‘You need a dirty slap’ – Prophet Odumeje blasts Pastor Chris…

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after…

Pretty Mike storms Sandra Iheuwa’s wedding with a herbalist (Video)

#BBNaija: Princess reveals the male housemate she has been dying for, as she…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerian man reveals why he wants Cross evicted, says he stole his…

“Nigerian men are so romantic”- Reactions as man proposes to his girlfriend with…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as BBNaija housemate, Kayvee displays sign of mental illness in the…

Children jubilate as their 57-year-old mother finds love again, 30 years after…

#BBNaija: Princess reveals the male housemate she has been dying for, as she…

Pretty Mike storms Sandra Iheuwa’s wedding with a herbalist (Video)

“Nigerian men are so romantic”- Reactions as man proposes to his girlfriend with…

BBNaija 2021: Arin, Princess get evicted from the show

BBNaija 2021: Nigerian man reveals why he wants Cross evicted, says he stole his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More