BBNaija 2021: Arin, Princess get evicted from the show

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine ya eyes housemates’, Arin and Princess have been evicted from the ongoing reality show.

Recall that the housemates nominated Arin, Tega, Emmanuel, Saskay, Nini and Princess for possible eviction on Monday during the nomination show.

Arin was the first to be evicted, followed by Princess which makes them the 4th and 5th housemates to be evicted from the show.

However, before Princess made her exit from Big Brother’s house, she announced to the whole house how much she loved Cross, adding that he is her crush.

See how social media users are reacting to Arin and Princess’s eviction.

@giftyherself wrote “No one is suprised though”

@fabneki wrote “Long overdue now she go pierce armpit”

@caramel_cheekah wrote “Good bye iron woman”

@archibongdesiree wrote “I knew she was gonna leave the house.she and arin”

@foodie_that_cooks wrote “I knew she’d leave tonight”