BBNaija 2021: Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi gets evicted from the reality show, 4 new housemates added

Entertainment
By Kafayat

It was the first eviction on the Big Brother ‘Shine ya eye’  edition and three housemates, Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi were evicted from the ongoing reality show and four new housemates have been added.

Recall that on Monday, Pere and Maria nominated Beatrice, Niyi, Yerins, Whitemoney and Jaypaul for possible eviction but Boma saved Jaypaul and replaced him with Yousef.

According to Ebuka, Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi are the housemates with the least number of votes out of those nominated for eviction.

Out of the three, Yerins was the first to be evicted because he had the least votes, followed by Niyi and then Beatrice.

However, 4 housemates, Michael, JMK, KayVee and Queen have been announced as the new housemates and also ushered into the house.

The total number of housemates on the show after the eviction of Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi sum up to 23.

See the photos of the new housemates below;

Michael
JMK
Kayvee
Queen
