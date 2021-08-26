TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu fight in studio (Video)

"What's going on, what exactly have I done?"…

Paul Okoye reacts to video of Jim Iyke beating up Uche Maduagwu

BBNaija 2021: Cross, Saskay become millionaires overnight

By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemates, Cross and Saskay have become millionaires overnight.

This comes after the two housemates beat the other housemates in the super commando challenge that took place at the arena.

Cross and Yousef were the last two males standing and Saskay and Queen were the last two females standing.

These four were asked to compete vigorously against each other by solving a puzzle that will help them with a code to unlock a box.

Fortunately for Cross and Saskay, they were the first to solve the puzzle and unlock the box.

The two will also get 1 year supply of Supa Komando and brand influencers for 1 year.

Reacting to Cross and Saskay’s win,

@bbn_enthusiast wrote “I’m sure Superkomando must be happy because Cross and Saskay are perfect brand influencers #BBNaija”

@tewannyong wrote “Omoh E Choke! Congratulations Cross and Saskay! 4M in the BagSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #bbnaija”

