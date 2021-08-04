BBNaija 2021: Destiny Etiko, other Nollywood stars declare support for Whitemoney

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Whitemoney

Nollywood celebrities, Destiny Etiko, Yul Edochie and some others have declared support for Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Whitemoney.

This is following Whitemoney’s nomination as part of the housemates up for possible eviction on Sunday.

According to these celebrities, the Igbo man is the most real person in the house and he is a good person.

Taking to their Instagram page to campaign for Whitemoney;

Yul Edochie wrote “I don put hand for him matter. I haven’t been watching the show but I hear say @whitemoney__ na correct guy. Someone please send me the voting text codes. Let’s do all we can to keep him in the house.”

Destiny Etiko wrote; “Let’s support our own my people @whitemoney__ he is realest of them all… U are going nowhere dude”

“Well as it is, e be like say @whitemoney__ be our guy ooooo!! Makanakians haff spoken niyen… White ti di eyan Maka”

Funke wrote “My guy is STAYING!!! Akpa Ego!!! You ain’t going no where!!! Oya where are my #jenifans !! Let’s VOTE!! To keep @whitemoney__ in the big brother house!!! He’s just too real!!!! Please Swipe to see how you can vote!! THANK YOU!!! E SE O!! DAALU!! NAGODE!!”

Chioma Akpotha replied Funke with “Chioma wrote “responded with “HE GO NO WIA ! WE DIE PUT FOR THIS ONE O !!!!!!”

Via Instagram
