TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri…

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Yousef becomes the richest housemate

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of BBNaija 2021, have reacted to the news of Yousef becoming the richest housemate.

According to reports, Yosuef has won 1.82 million from games they played in the house, thereby making him the richest housemate in the house at the moment.

Coming second richest is Liquorose with a sum of N1.7M, and then Michael with a total of N1.55M.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Kayvee opens up on what caused his mental…

BBNaija- ‘If my bum bum is not showing, I don’t want it’…

See the top 10 richest shine ya eye housemate;
Yousef – 1.82M
Liquorose – 1.7M
Michael – 1.55M
Emmanue – 1.1M
Nini – 972K
Peace – 916k
Queen – 806K
JMK- 806k
Whitemoney- 746K
Angel- 746K

Reacting to this;

@theellabaddie wrote: This yousef is a typical example of “grace found me”

@pretty.juddy wrote: Kudos to this yousef.. While I was thinking he would be among the first two to leave the house

@i_amgoodluck wrote: This Yusef dude got money for real??? Wow that’s impressive

@emmyyice_aralomo wrote: Yousuf might reach the finals just like Neo….people don’t really notice the guy but he is going far

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tonto Dikeh speaks following reports that her new man allegedly had a quickie…

Tonto Dikeh’s new lover, Prince allegedly caught doing…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince Kpokpogri spilling details…

Tonto Dikeh’s man, Prince allegedly reveals why he slept with another…

Actor Charles Okocha begs for prayers as he’s rushed to hospital…

Man calls out girlfriend for sending n*des to another guy with the phone he…

She was so sweet in bed – Tonto Dikeh’s new lover gushes over…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Yousef becomes the richest housemate

Lady who was called out by her boyfriend for sending n*des to another guy,…

Man calls out girlfriend for sending n*des to another guy with the phone he…

#BBNaija: I like being watched when I am knacking – Angel

#BBNaija: “Pere’s hatred towards me started from outside the house”…

“40 days since you left and it’s still hard to accept” –…

Men please learn to listen to your wife oh, they see beyond – Yomi Casual…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More