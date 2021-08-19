BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Yousef becomes the richest housemate

Fans of BBNaija 2021, have reacted to the news of Yousef becoming the richest housemate.

According to reports, Yosuef has won 1.82 million from games they played in the house, thereby making him the richest housemate in the house at the moment.

Coming second richest is Liquorose with a sum of N1.7M, and then Michael with a total of N1.55M.

See the top 10 richest shine ya eye housemate;

Yousef – 1.82M

Liquorose – 1.7M

Michael – 1.55M

Emmanue – 1.1M

Nini – 972K

Peace – 916k

Queen – 806K

JMK- 806k

Whitemoney- 746K

Angel- 746K

Reacting to this;

@theellabaddie wrote: This yousef is a typical example of “grace found me”

@pretty.juddy wrote: Kudos to this yousef.. While I was thinking he would be among the first two to leave the house

@i_amgoodluck wrote: This Yusef dude got money for real??? Wow that’s impressive

@emmyyice_aralomo wrote: Yousuf might reach the finals just like Neo….people don’t really notice the guy but he is going far