BBNaija 2021: Kayvee opens up on what caused his mental illness in the house.

BBNaija season 6 housemate, Kayvee has opened up on what caused his mental illness in the house.

Recall that Kayvee was withdrawn from the reality show after he suddenly started displaying some signs of mental illness.

According to the 26-year-old in a statement released today, the one-month compulsory isolation he went through before entering the house took a toll on his mental health.

It was also disclosed that some certain events that happened to him escalated his anxiety towards entering the house.

Kayvee, however, appreciated his fans and supporters for their love and prayers, adding that he is in safe hands and would be fine again.

Read the statement below;

“I, Ololade Gbolahan Olajide(Kayvee), would like to thank everyone for their love and support for the week I spent in the Big Brother House. I am overwhelmed by the love I have received from people within and outside Nigeria.

I must also thank my family and friends for their unwavering support while in the holding house for four (4) weeks.

Being in the Big Brother House has been an experience of a lifetime and has afforded me access to networks and the best supporters a photographer could ever have.

I underestimated the effect isolation would have on my mental health and integrating with the other housemates. I honestly wanted to stay till the 72nd day, and I believe that I have the personality, the empathy, and the game spirit to have made it to the end. But, certain events that happened in quick succession escalated the anxiety I felt and impacted my being the jovial, energetic, and fun person I am.

Since my withdrawal from the House, I have reconnected with my family, and I am currently in a medical facility, working through the debilitating anxiety I felt. I covet your love and prayers.

I look forward to publicly connecting qith #KayVeeFC, whose love and commitment has been nothing short of astounding. Words will never be enough to convey my gratitude.

And to my team who have held it down on social media, hey, rockstars!

With all my love and thanks,

KayVee.”