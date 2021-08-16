BBNaija 2021: Kayvee’s family react to claims that he is suffering from a mental disorder

Family members of BBNaija 2021 housemate, Kayvee have reacted to claims that he is suffering from a mental disorder.

Recall that housemates and viewers of the reality show raised concern over Kayvee’s sudden behaviour and display of mental illness.

According to Kayvee’s family in a recent post on his Instagram page, Kayvee is fine mentally and they would not have allowed him to go for the show if he was not.

It was also mentioned that the problem Kayvee had is that he was not welcomed properly by the other housemates and he is the opposite of how he is being portrayed.

Read the full statement below;

“The KayVee we know isn’t what people are painting him to be. His friends and family will never allow him to go into the house if he had a mental health issue. KayVee is big on mental health and positive vibes, and you could see that from when he entered the house.

What is happening in the house is simply a reaction to him being unwelcomed. He was full of life when he got into the house, and something has triggered this phase. This has caused him to withdraw into his shell to rebuild his energy and vibe.

Have you met #KayVee? If 20 people are in a room and down spirited, he s always there to uplift them. We could see how he played this role for his fellow housemate, Angel. He is a kind person, and that’s one of the qualities that makes us super supportive of him.

KayVee is passionate about his craft, and that’s why he is on the #BBNaija show to promote himself and work. He has worked with several celebrities and individuals. He’s a focused and hardworking person whose life and work ethics inspire his friends and family. Over the years, he has tirelessly built his brand “KOKO’s VIEW”, which provides top-notch photography and cinematography to clients.

He doesn’t speak bad English. Guys, he felt unwelcomed and overthinks his point before speaking, so it sometimes comes across as incoherent. Isn’t it human nature to overthink? Let’s be humane.

When we say, “you don’t know what people are going through”, this is the kind of situation where we should be reminded to be kind to each other and remain supportive. Fewer words, more action.

Please keep supporting #KayVee as he needs us now more than ever. We are the #KayVeeFC … BBNaija2021 #BBNaijaShineYaEye”