BBNaija 2021: Nigerian man reveals why he wants Cross evicted, says he stole his girlfriend

Entertainment
By Kafayat

A Nigerian man identified as @Gunns and Rises has revealed why he wants BBNaija ex-housemate, Cross evicted from the ongoing reality show.

According to @Gunns and Rises in a post, he shared on Twitter, Cross stole his girlfriend and he is ready to spend any amount to see him leave the show.

Speaking further, the Twitter user said that he remembers his pain and he hurts each time he sees Cross on TV.

In his words;

“Cross stole my girlfriend of five years. She finished uni before me so was first to travel out and we agreed, I will meet her in a year. I got there and caught her and cross. That’s why I will vote cross out. seeing him hurts me so bad. I will spend any amount to get him out.”

Via Instagram
