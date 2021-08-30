BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as Big Brother puts all housemates except Jackie B and Jaypaul up for possible eviction

Nigerians home and abroad have reacted to Big Brother’s decision to put up all the ‘Shine ya eye housemates’ for possible eviction.

Recall that Big Brother disclosed during the head of house challenge that there will be two heads of house and only those two will be save from possible eviction this week, while other housemates will be up for possible eviction.

However, Jaupaul and Jackie were the two lucky housemates to become head of house while Pere, Angel, Whitemoney others were put up for possible eviction.

Taking to Instagram to react to this;

@jasmine.islandgyal wrote “WM gang lets share votes to save WM, Queen, Cross, Yousef, Angel, Michael, we can do it. Dats on gang!”

@chidinma___ wrote “I like the fact that Strong contenders in the house are up for eviction… May the best man or woman escape eviction on Sunday… GOODLUCK to them… Oya fans it’s up to you, no be by mouth let see actions”

@detutu_bae wrote “All up for eviction except d HoH and d deputy now d game as begin 100 people fit go home”

@cute_vivylove wrote “God don save them today God wan make saga and peace with a touch of Boma to live on Sunday sha,Buh the God wey do am for the both of you ee,na the same God go comot the both of una next week”