BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the presence of the male housemates

Nigerians on social media have reacted aggressively to BBNaija Tega’s revelation of how she bathes in the presence of male housemates.

According to Tega, she is unbothered about whoever is present when she wants to bathe and she can undress anywhere too.

“Me I no get time oo, I no get time… if na people wey wan collect bashing, Na me go collect bashing pass because I undress in front of men, I can bathe in front of men” Tega said

This has earned the mother of one lot of dragging and bashing on social media considering the fact Tega is a married woman with a child.

See some of the comments generated below;

@real__chinababy wrote “Disgrace to womanhood, a married woman who is a wife and a mother to undress infront of guys and bath that’s a dishonour to the man she called her husband”

@lyndafelix wrote “Is Tega truly married because I’m not understanding this “I no get time, I fit bath and undress in the presence of guys”

@natashareal wrote “I don’t think this tega is truly married like u can undress in front of the guys are u kidding me???”

@enna__ameh wrote “Tega really? i no too understand you again O. You don marry abi you never marry? Take Mic and Answer”