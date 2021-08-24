BBNaija 2021: ‘She has lost too much weight’ – Maria’s fans lament bitterly

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of BBNaija 2021 housemate, Maria has lamented bitterly following her drastic weight loss since she entered Big Brother’s house.

The lamentations come after a video that Maria shot before she entered the house surfaced on social media.

In the video, Maria was seen campaigning and soliciting votes for herself. Apparently, the air hostess shot the video before she entered Big Brother’s house and it was posted because she was nominated by her fellow housemates for possible eviction.

In the video, the reality star was looking chubby compared to how she looks on TV.

Watch the  video below;

Reacting to this change,

@ultimatejoy_ wrote “why won’t she loose weight after all the wildcards, fake evictions, strike and punishment lol I still wonder why people watch the show with their emotions”

@cha__rhity wrote “She lost weight”

@nanciey wrote “All the housemates are loosing weight… No food, Jackie looks so lean now, I said it before and someone attacked me, I quickly deleted my comment, I no de too like social media banters”

Via Instagram
