BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Tega and husband are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, 5th of August.

Taking to Tega‘s Instagram page to celebrate their wedding anniversary, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh said that although the world does not understand their love, he will continue to cheer and support her.

Sharing series of photos from their wedding, Tega’s husband wrote;

“4 years and forever to go! We aren’t perfect and we are still figuring out our way in this thing called marriage. The world might not understand our love but it doesn’t matter because we got each other always.

I will forever be at your corner, cheering you on and supporting you all the way.

Thank you for giving me Jamil and for giving me your heart. I will forever fight for us. It’s us against the world baby.” Happy 4th Anniversary Babe. – Ajeboh Aka Tega’s Husband! @ajmoney001 HappyAnniversaryTega #Tega #Tegans #BBNaija”