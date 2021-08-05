TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Big Brother Naija 2021
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija 2021 housemate, Tega and husband are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary today, 5th of August.

Taking to Tega‘s Instagram page to celebrate their wedding anniversary, Tega’s husband, Ajeboh said that although the world does not understand their love, he will continue to cheer and support her.

Sharing series of photos from their wedding, Tega’s husband wrote;

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Maria opens up on why she nominated Whitemoney…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the…

“4 years and forever to go! We aren’t perfect and we are still figuring out our way in this thing called marriage. The world might not understand our love but it doesn’t matter because we got each other always.
I will forever be at your corner, cheering you on and supporting you all the way.
Thank you for giving me Jamil and for giving me your heart. I will forever fight for us. It’s us against the world baby.” Happy 4th Anniversary Babe. – Ajeboh Aka Tega’s Husband! @ajmoney001 HappyAnniversaryTega #Tega #Tegans #BBNaija”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears…

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up…

Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts loads of Pounds…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

DJ Cuppy blasts those complaining about her weight gain

Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More