BBNaija 2021: ‘Very Shameful’ – Reactions as photo of married woman, Tega cuddling with Boma under the duvet surfaces

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to a photo of BBNaija 2021 married woman, Tega cuddling with her fellow housemate, Boma under the duvet.

In the photo, the mother of one was in Boma’s arms under the duvet in their beg.

See the photo below;

This photo has generated has gotten the attention of many on social media and also generated lots of comments.

See some below;

@latovia_couture wrote “Very shameful!!”

@just.imma wrote “Very shameful.. The husband is pained but won’t speak out”

@nofriendzone2020 wrote “Her husband said he support his wife make una leave them nah”

@awesomestorezt wrote “It is what her husband signed up for…”

@haanuoluwa wrote “The way they are cuddling yesterday night is alarming… even my husband is angry like and thid tega has husband and kid… it’s a very bad and shameful act”

@cherrillicious wrote “I really don’t want understanding what she is trying to teach us and someone people will still see it as norm or civilization…

Via Instagram
