TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death,…

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay…

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and why he stopped liking her

Entertainment
By Kafayat

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Whitemoney has opened up on his feelings for fellow housemate, Maria and why he stopped liking her.

According to Whitemoney, Maria caught his attention when she entered the house but he has stopped like her.

The Igbo born said that the reason he stopped liking her after she was unveiled as the wildcard housemate.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare…

‘Why we need to protect Whitemoney at all cost’…

Speaking further, Whitemoney said that she saw Maria as a strong woman before she was unveiled as the wildcard housemate but not anymore because he feels she was intentionally doing all she did because of the situation she was in to protect her identity.

In his words;

“The one person that caught my attention initially was Maria but there are some things I started seeing that did not go… And when I knew she was the wild card, I started withdrawing.. even she knew I was withdrawing cos you would not if she was acting, or faking or she is being real… Immediately I knew she was the wild card, I started withdrawing…

She knows but she does not understand why I was withdrawing… I was already liking the character I was seeing which was very nice cos I was seeing a strong woman… but the moment I knew she was the wild card, I felt like maybe the strong woman I was seeing was acting based on the task she has because she was the wild card.. so I started withdrawing and she noticed it.”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members of Racheal Oniga reveal the cause of her death, says its not…

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

BBNaija 2021: Maria And Cross Lock Lips In Truth Or Dare Game -Video

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and why he stopped…

Dorathy, other BBNaija ex-housemates celebrate Prince as he clocks 26

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

Medical student shocked to see friend’s body in anatomy class

Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More