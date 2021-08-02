BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and why he stopped liking her

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Whitemoney has opened up on his feelings for fellow housemate, Maria and why he stopped liking her.

According to Whitemoney, Maria caught his attention when she entered the house but he has stopped like her.

The Igbo born said that the reason he stopped liking her after she was unveiled as the wildcard housemate.

Speaking further, Whitemoney said that she saw Maria as a strong woman before she was unveiled as the wildcard housemate but not anymore because he feels she was intentionally doing all she did because of the situation she was in to protect her identity.

In his words;

“The one person that caught my attention initially was Maria but there are some things I started seeing that did not go… And when I knew she was the wild card, I started withdrawing.. even she knew I was withdrawing cos you would not if she was acting, or faking or she is being real… Immediately I knew she was the wild card, I started withdrawing…

She knows but she does not understand why I was withdrawing… I was already liking the character I was seeing which was very nice cos I was seeing a strong woman… but the moment I knew she was the wild card, I felt like maybe the strong woman I was seeing was acting based on the task she has because she was the wild card.. so I started withdrawing and she noticed it.”

Watch the video below;