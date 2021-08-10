TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Buhari’s Daughter & Her Friends Captured Singing “Shebi Na…

Nigerians react to new photos of billionaire, Otedola’s…

I Suffered Despite Having A Billionaire Uncle And Millionaire Dad…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney reveals why he says his father is dead despite being alive

Entertainment
By Kafayat

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Whitemoney has revealed why he usually says his father is dead despite being alive.

Whitemoney during a conversation with his fellow housemates, Jaypaul and Boma, disclosed how his father abandoned him, his brother and their mum.

According to the reality star, contrary to what he usually tells people that he does not have a father, his father is alive and he is a very wealthy man.

READ ALSO

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel tells Big Brother why he wants Angel…

BBNaija 2021: Pere emerges head of house, married woman,…

Speaking further, Whitemoney said that although he was born with a silver spoon, his elder brother and their mum had to struggle to be able to earn a living for them after his father abandoned them.

This the Igbo crooner said is the major reason why he tells anyone that cares that his father is dead.

Whitemoney also mentioned that his Granfather is the first person to make a leather belt in Nigeria and his lineage is very wealthy.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Buhari’s Daughter & Her Friends Captured Singing “Shebi Na National Budget…

Nigerians react to new photos of billionaire, Otedola’s family

I Suffered Despite Having A Billionaire Uncle And Millionaire Dad — Singer,…

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel tells Big Brother why he wants Angel evicted from the…

Actress, Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate ahead of their 10th wedding…

‘He wan break record’ – Reactions as video of Davido’s son,…

BBNaija 2021: Pere emerges head of house, married woman, Tega, others up for…

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

‘I am determined to rule Nigeria’ – Tonto Dikeh

BBNaija ex-housemate, Gifty says the show is satanic and should be stopped

‘My name is not Tiannah’ – Stylist, Toyin Lawani cries out

BBNaija 2021: Emmanuel tells Big Brother why he wants Angel evicted from the…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney reveals why he says his father is dead despite being…

I Suffered Despite Having A Billionaire Uncle And Millionaire Dad — Singer,…

Buhari’s Daughter & Her Friends Captured Singing “Shebi Na National Budget…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More