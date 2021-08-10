BBNaija ex-housemate, Gifty says the show is satanic and should be stopped

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Gifty has called for the stop of the reality show.

According to Gifty, the Big Brother reality TV show is satanic and has kept many people in a competition with their colleagues.

Taking to her Instagram page to say this, the mother of two wrote;

“BIG BROTHER NAIJA NEEDS TO BE SHUT DOWN ENTIRELY. I WISH I KNEW WHAT I KNOW NOW. “BIG BROTHER NAIJA HAS KEPT LIVES IN COMPETITION. BIG BROTHER NAIJA IS SATANIC. “Well, you can choose to believe, me or not. What I have seen, is something my mouth no fit to carry.“Everyone and their cross. I’ve said my own. The ball is in your court. Bye! “Ps: just in case you start to abuse your generation, know you’re starting with your mother indirectly. Number 1 thing the devil does is to manipulate the weak. So congrats on, you are one.”

Via Instagram
